UK Men's Basketball

Kentucky on the move in AP rankings. See where the Cats are now.

Herald-Leader Staff Report

December 24, 2018 12:29 PM

John Calipari after win over North Carolina: ‘We’re not the same team’

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team's 80-72 win over No. 9-ranked North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. The Wildcats are 9-2 on the season.
By
Up Next
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team's 80-72 win over No. 9-ranked North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. The Wildcats are 9-2 on the season.
By

After two weeks stuck in neutral, the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is on the move again in The Associated Press Top 25.

Kentucky, which held down the No. 19 spot the past two weeks, rose to No. 16 in the latest rankings released Monday.

The Wildcats’ boost was the result of their 80-72 win over then-No. 9 North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Chicago on Saturday.

While Kentucky rose, North Carolina dropped. The Tar Heels (8-3) settled in at No. 14 this week.

The poll also revealed a new No. 1 team. Duke (11-1) replaced Kansas atop the poll after the Jayhawks were stunned Saturday night by Arizona State. The loss dropped Kansas to No. 5.

Duke was followed in the new top five by Michigan (12-0), Tennessee (10-1), Virginia (11-0) and Kansas (10-1).

The rest of the top 10 were Nevada (12-0), Gonzaga (11-2), Michigan State (10-2), Florida State (11-1) and Virginia Tech (10-1).

Kentucky, which was ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll before a season-opening loss to Duke sent the Cats, reeling backward, gets a another chance to climb on Saturday when the Wildcats (9-2) visit archrival Louisville. The Cardinals (9-3) were among other teams receiving votes with four points in this week’s poll.

Kentucky was joined in this week’s Top 25 by three other Southeastern Conference teams — No. 3 Tennessee, No. 12 Auburn and No. 19 Mississippi State. After playing Louisville, Kentucky opens SEC action Jan. 5 at Alabama.

Men’s AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Prv

1. Duke (35)

11-1

1529

2

2. Michigan (9)

12-0

1472

4

3. Tennessee (12)

10-1

1471

3

4. Virginia (4)

11-0

1427

5

5. Kansas (4)

10-1

1386

1

6. Nevada

12-0

1316

6

7. Gonzaga

11-2

1199

8

8. Michigan St.

10-2

1146

10

9. Florida St.

11-1

1061

11

10. Virginia Tech

10-1

924

13

11. Texas Tech

10-1

845

12

12. Auburn

10-2

770

7

13. Ohio St.

11-1

737

15

14. North Carolina

8-3

678

9

15. Wisconsin

10-2

673

16

16. Kentucky

9-2

664

19

17. Arizona St.

9-2

626

18

18. Marquette

10-2

538

20

19. Mississippi St.

11-1

518

17

20. N.C. State

11-1

292

21. Buffalo

11-1

279

14

22. Houston

12-0

274

21

23. Indiana

11-2

247

22

24. Iowa

10-2

178

23

25. Oklahoma

11-1

163

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St. 69, St. John’s 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Belmont 2, Furman 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.

Next game

No. 16 Kentucky at Louisville

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN2

  Comments  