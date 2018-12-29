Box score from Kentucky’s 71-58 win over Louisville

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on archrival Louisville at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville on Saturday afternoon. The 16th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Cardinals, 71-58.
Next up for Kentucky (10-2) is a trip to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide in both teams’ Southeastern Conference opener next Saturday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Tyler Herro, 24
Rebounds: PJ Washington, 8
Assists: PJ Washington, Ashton Hagans, 3
Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3
Blocks: PJ Washington, 4
Turnovers: Tyler Herro, Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson, 2
