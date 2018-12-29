UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 71-58 win over Louisville

Herald-Leader Staff Report

December 29, 2018 04:02 PM

Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on archrival Louisville at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville on Saturday afternoon. The 16th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Cardinals, 71-58.

Next up for Kentucky (10-2) is a trip to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide in both teams’ Southeastern Conference opener next Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Tyler Herro, 24

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 8

Assists: PJ Washington, Ashton Hagans, 3

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3

Blocks: PJ Washington, 4

Turnovers: Tyler Herro, Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson, 2

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

