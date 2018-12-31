UK Men's Basketball

Win over Louisville gives Kentucky a jolt in the rankings. How high did Cats rise?

By Jared Peck

December 31, 2018 12:27 PM

The Kentucky men's basketball team defeated Louisville 71-58 Saturday at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.
The Kentucky men's basketball team defeated Louisville 71-58 Saturday at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.
Kentucky got a convincing win over an archrival in its first “true road game” of the season Saturday against Louisville, helping it jump up five spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.

It was the biggest poll jump of any team this week. In past polls this season, Kentucky has seen teams leapfrog it while the Cats have stood pat in the rankings, but this week, UK jumped both North Carolina and Ohio State. Both of those teams had wins during a light holiday schedule, but, of course, UK defeated North Carolina on a neutral court just before Christmas.

Kentucky begins Southeastern Conference play at 1 p.m. EST Saturday at Alabama and will have a chance to continue to improve its NCAA Tournament resume with top-ranked SEC foes No. 3 Tennessee (Feb. 16, March 2), No. 12 Auburn (Jan. 19), No. 17 Mississippi State (Jan. 22, Feb. 9).

Kentucky also hosts No. 5 Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 26.

Duke remained atop the rankings by earning 35 of 64 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week and fourth week this season, while the top 12 remained unchanged in the latest poll..

Second-ranked Michigan earned nine first-place votes, while No. 3 Tennessee earned 12. Fourth-ranked Virginia and fifth-ranked Kansas each earned four votes to round out the poll’s top tier.

No. 22 Wisconsin fell seven spots after losing to Western Kentucky, while Arizona State fell out after losing to Princeton. Nebraska was the lone addition at No. 24, though the Cornhuskers were ranked twice earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Men’s AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Duke (35)

11-1

1,530

1

2. Michigan (9)

13-0

1,478

2

3. Tennessee (12)

11-1

1,469

3

4. Virginia (4)

11-0

1,428

4

5. Kansas (4)

11-1

1,378

5

6. Nevada

13-0

1,317

6

7. Gonzaga

12-2

1,200

7

8. Michigan St.

11-2

1,146

8

9. Florida St.

11-1

1,063

9

10. Virginia Tech

11-1

934

10

11. Texas Tech

11-1

893

11

12. Auburn

11-2

820

12

13. Kentucky

10-2

799

16

14. Ohio St.

12-1

769

13

15. North Carolina

9-3

744

14

16. Marquette

11-2

595

18

17. Mississippi St.

12-1

572

19

18. NC State

12-1

424

20

19. Houston

13-0

368

22

20. Buffalo

12-1

353

21

21. Indiana

11-2

330

23

22. Wisconsin

10-3

250

15

23. Oklahoma

11-1

244

25

24. Nebraska

11-2

204

-

25. Iowa

11-2

182

24

Others receiving votes: Arizona St 116, Kansas St 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa St. 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, St. John’s 1, North Texas 1.

