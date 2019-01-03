Defining roles keys UK’s surge (and other Thursday takeaways)

Five takeaways from Thursday’s Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference and interviews at UK in preparation for the Cats’ league opener at Alabama on Saturday:

1. UK Coach John Calipari re-emphasized how defining roles helped get his team on the uptick going into league play.

2. Ashton Hagans’ emergence at point guard has been a key role defined. He sets up teammates and sets a tone offensively and defensively.

3. UK continues to ponder a precise role for EJ Montgomery, associate coach Kenny Payne said. UK needs contributions from multiple players, including Montgomery.

4. Tyler Herro shoots hundreds of shots each day. But until recently, his shot in practices and workouts did not resemble his shot in games.

5. Nick Richards is headed in the right direction, Payne said. But failing to secure a 50/50 ball in the first half was the reason Richards played only seven minutes at Louisville.

Next game

No. 13 Kentucky at Alabama

When: 1 p.m. EST Saturday

TV: ESPN