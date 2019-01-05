UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 77-75 loss at Alabama

Herald-Leader Staff Report

January 05, 2019 03:16 PM

Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans (2) scored on a floater against Alabama.
Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans (2) scored on a floater against Alabama. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans (2) scored on a floater against Alabama. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Alabama in its Southeastern Conference opener at Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday. The 13th-ranked Wildcats lost to the unranked Crimson Tide, 77-75.

Next up for Kentucky (10-3) is a home game against SEC foe Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 15

Rebounds: PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson, 7

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 6

Steals: Ashton Hagans, Keldon Johnson, 3

Blocks: Nick Richards, 1

Turnovers: Reid Travis, 5

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

  Comments  