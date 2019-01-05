Box score from Kentucky’s 77-75 loss at Alabama

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Alabama in its Southeastern Conference opener at Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday. The 13th-ranked Wildcats lost to the unranked Crimson Tide, 77-75.
Next up for Kentucky (10-3) is a home game against SEC foe Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: PJ Washington, 15
Rebounds: PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson, 7
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 6
Steals: Ashton Hagans, Keldon Johnson, 3
Blocks: Nick Richards, 1
Turnovers: Reid Travis, 5
