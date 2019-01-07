How big a drop did Kentucky take in latest college basketball rankings?

A narrow loss on the road in its Southeastern Conference opener cost Kentucky a few spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week as the Cats dropped five spots to No. 18 in the list released Monday.
UK (10-3) returns home at 7 p.m. Tuesday to face Texas A&M and will take on Vanderbilt at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, also at Rupp Arena.
Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia remained in the top four spots, but the rest of the top 25 became a jumble after three ranked teams lost last week.
The Blue Devils received 37 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel. No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 13 and No. 4 Virginia five.
No. 5 Gonzaga, Michigan State, Kansas, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Nevada rounded out the top 10.
Kansas dropped two spots after losing to Iowa State, which moved into the poll at No. 20. Ohio State dropped two spots after its loss to Michigan State. Nevada and Florida State each fell four spots after losing.
The Associated Press Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Duke (37)
12-1
1535
1
2. Michigan (9)
15-0
1499
2
3. Tennessee (13)
12-1
1481
3
4. Virginia (5)
13-0
1471
4
5. Gonzaga
14-2
1319
7
6. Michigan St.
13-2
1291
8
7. Kansas
12-2
1159
5
8. Texas Tech
13-1
1109
11
9. Virginia Tech
13-1
1093
10
10. Nevada
14-1
920
6
11. Auburn
11-2
919
12
12. North Carolina
11-3
889
15
13. Florida St.
12-2
879
9
14. Mississippi St.
12-1
683
17
15. N.C. State
13-1
674
18
16. Ohio St.
12-2
620
14
17. Houston
15-0
565
19
18. Kentucky
10-3
520
13
19. Buffalo
13-1
434
20
20. Iowa St.
12-2
344
_
21. Marquette
12-3
340
16
22. Indiana
12-3
245
21
23. Oklahoma
12-2
243
23
24. St. John’s
14-1
221
_
25. TCU
12-1
99
_
