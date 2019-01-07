UK Men's Basketball

How big a drop did Kentucky take in latest college basketball rankings?

By Jared Peck

January 07, 2019 12:21 PM

John Calipari: ‘We didn’t deserve to win the game’

John Calipari: 'We didn't deserve to win the game'

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari speaks to the media after the Wildcats' 77-75 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The game was the SEC basketball opener for both teams.
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari speaks to the media after the Wildcats' 77-75 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The game was the SEC basketball opener for both teams.
A narrow loss on the road in its Southeastern Conference opener cost Kentucky a few spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week as the Cats dropped five spots to No. 18 in the list released Monday.

UK (10-3) returns home at 7 p.m. Tuesday to face Texas A&M and will take on Vanderbilt at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, also at Rupp Arena.

Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia remained in the top four spots, but the rest of the top 25 became a jumble after three ranked teams lost last week.

The Blue Devils received 37 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel. No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 13 and No. 4 Virginia five.

No. 5 Gonzaga, Michigan State, Kansas, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Nevada rounded out the top 10.

Kansas dropped two spots after losing to Iowa State, which moved into the poll at No. 20. Ohio State dropped two spots after its loss to Michigan State. Nevada and Florida State each fell four spots after losing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Prv

1. Duke (37)

12-1

1535

1

2. Michigan (9)

15-0

1499

2

3. Tennessee (13)

12-1

1481

3

4. Virginia (5)

13-0

1471

4

5. Gonzaga

14-2

1319

7

6. Michigan St.

13-2

1291

8

7. Kansas

12-2

1159

5

8. Texas Tech

13-1

1109

11

9. Virginia Tech

13-1

1093

10

10. Nevada

14-1

920

6

11. Auburn

11-2

919

12

12. North Carolina

11-3

889

15

13. Florida St.

12-2

879

9

14. Mississippi St.

12-1

683

17

15. N.C. State

13-1

674

18

16. Ohio St.

12-2

620

14

17. Houston

15-0

565

19

18. Kentucky

10-3

520

13

19. Buffalo

13-1

434

20

20. Iowa St.

12-2

344

_

21. Marquette

12-3

340

16

22. Indiana

12-3

245

21

23. Oklahoma

12-2

243

23

24. St. John’s

14-1

221

_

25. TCU

12-1

99

_



Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St. 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1.

