Box score from Kentucky’s 85-74 win over Texas A&M

The University of Kentucky took on Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game on Tuesday night. The 18th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Aggies, 85-74.
Next up for Kentucky (11-3) is a home game against SEC foe Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Tyler Herro, 21
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Rebounds: Keldon Johnson, 6
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 4
Steals: Ashton Hagans, 5
Blocks: Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery, 2
Turnovers: Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro 4
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Comments