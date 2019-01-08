UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 85-74 win over Texas A&M

Herald-Leader Staff Report

January 08, 2019 09:02 PM

Photo slideshow: Kentucky defeats Texas A&M 85-74

Kentucky's men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M 85-74 Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Rupp Arena in Lexington.
By
Up Next
Kentucky's men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M 85-74 Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Rupp Arena in Lexington.
By

The University of Kentucky took on Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game on Tuesday night. The 18th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Aggies, 85-74.

Next up for Kentucky (11-3) is a home game against SEC foe Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Tyler Herro, 21

Rebounds: Keldon Johnson, 6

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 4

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 5

Blocks: Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery, 2

Turnovers: Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

uk-basketball-men

mark-story

  Comments  