Box score from Kentucky’s 85-74 win over Texas A&M

The University of Kentucky took on Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game on Tuesday night. The 18th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Aggies, 85-74.

Next up for Kentucky (11-3) is a home game against SEC foe Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Tyler Herro, 21

Rebounds: Keldon Johnson, 6

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 4

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 5

Blocks: Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery, 2

Turnovers: Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.