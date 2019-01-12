Box score from Kentucky’s 56-47 win over Vanderbilt

The University of Kentucky took on Vanderbilt in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game on Saturday night. The 18th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Commodores, 56-47.
Next up for Kentucky (12-3) is a visit to SEC foe Georgia on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Keldon Johnson, Ashton Hagans, 15
Rebounds: Reid Travis, 12
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 4
Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3
Blocks: Reid Travis, 2
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 5
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
