UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 56-47 win over Vanderbilt

Herald-Leader Staff Report

January 12, 2019 10:28 PM

How does Ashton Hagans get steals without fouling?

Kentucky basketball freshman Ashton Hagans has made 19 steals in UK’s last four games. How does Hagans come up with steals without fouling? He talked about that on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The Cats play host to Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The University of Kentucky took on Vanderbilt in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game on Saturday night. The 18th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Commodores, 56-47.

Next up for Kentucky (12-3) is a visit to SEC foe Georgia on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Keldon Johnson, Ashton Hagans, 15

Rebounds: Reid Travis, 12

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 4

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3

Blocks: Reid Travis, 2

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 5

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

