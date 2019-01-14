UK Men's Basketball

Kentucky made a big leap in the AP Top 25. See where the Cats landed.

By Jared Peck

January 14, 2019 12:23 PM

Photo slideshow: Kentucky defeats Vanderbilt 56-47

The Kentucky men's basketball team defeated Vanderbilt 56-47 Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
By
Up Next
The Kentucky men's basketball team defeated Vanderbilt 56-47 Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
By

Kentucky recovered from its first road loss of the season a week ago with a pair of wins back in Rupp Arena that helped the Cats vault to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

UK’s six-spot jump tied No. 15 Marquette for the biggest jump in the poll this week.

While the Cats (12-3) got off to slow starts against both Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, they eventually pulled out to comfortable victories ahead of a road swing this week that will take them to Georgia on Tuesday and No. 14 Auburn Saturday.

Seven teams previously ahead of UK in the rankings lost last week, including Auburn, who fell three spots after an 82-67 defeat at Mississippi on Wednesday. That win helped the Rebels jump into the rankings at No. 18, the first time they’ve appeared in the poll since January 2013.

Louisville, which got a huge double-digit upset at North Carolina on Saturday, was the first team outside the top 25 in the “others receiving votes” listing. The Tar Heels only lost one rankings spot.

Duke remained at No. 1 for a fourth straight week and the top 10 remain unchanged. The Blue Devils received 36 of 64 first-place votes for their sixth week at No. 1 this season.

No. 24 Mississippi State had the week’s biggest slide among ranked teams, falling 10 spots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The AP Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Duke (36)

14-1

1,558

1

2. Michigan (9)

17-0

1,497

2

3. Tennessee (13)

14-1

1,482

3

4. Virginia (6)

15-0

1,473

4

5. Gonzaga

16-2

1,315

5

6. Michigan St.

15-2

1,292

6

7. Kansas

14-2

1,188

7

8. Texas Tech

15-1

1,157

8

9. Virginia Tech

14-1

1,091

9

10. Nevada

16-1

1,015

10

11. Florida St.

13-3

918

13

12. Kentucky

12-3

790

18

13. North Carolina

12-4

678

12

14. Auburn

12-3

669

11

15. Marquette

14-3

668

21

16. Buffalo

15-1

625

19

17. NC State

14-2

586

15

18. Mississippi

13-2

501

-

19. Maryland

14-3

412

-

20. Oklahoma

13-3

394

23

21. Houston

16-1

387

17

22. Villanova

13-4

300

-

23. Iowa

14-3

172

-

24. Mississippi St.

12-3

154

14

25. Indiana

12-4

116

22

Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St 14, St. John’s 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Washington 8, Arizona 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Wofford 2, Cincinnati 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.

  Comments  