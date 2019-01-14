Kentucky made a big leap in the AP Top 25. See where the Cats landed.

Kentucky recovered from its first road loss of the season a week ago with a pair of wins back in Rupp Arena that helped the Cats vault to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.
UK’s six-spot jump tied No. 15 Marquette for the biggest jump in the poll this week.
While the Cats (12-3) got off to slow starts against both Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, they eventually pulled out to comfortable victories ahead of a road swing this week that will take them to Georgia on Tuesday and No. 14 Auburn Saturday.
Seven teams previously ahead of UK in the rankings lost last week, including Auburn, who fell three spots after an 82-67 defeat at Mississippi on Wednesday. That win helped the Rebels jump into the rankings at No. 18, the first time they’ve appeared in the poll since January 2013.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Louisville, which got a huge double-digit upset at North Carolina on Saturday, was the first team outside the top 25 in the “others receiving votes” listing. The Tar Heels only lost one rankings spot.
Duke remained at No. 1 for a fourth straight week and the top 10 remain unchanged. The Blue Devils received 36 of 64 first-place votes for their sixth week at No. 1 this season.
No. 24 Mississippi State had the week’s biggest slide among ranked teams, falling 10 spots.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The AP Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Duke (36)
14-1
1,558
1
2. Michigan (9)
17-0
1,497
2
3. Tennessee (13)
14-1
1,482
3
4. Virginia (6)
15-0
1,473
4
5. Gonzaga
16-2
1,315
5
6. Michigan St.
15-2
1,292
6
7. Kansas
14-2
1,188
7
8. Texas Tech
15-1
1,157
8
9. Virginia Tech
14-1
1,091
9
10. Nevada
16-1
1,015
10
11. Florida St.
13-3
918
13
12. Kentucky
12-3
790
18
13. North Carolina
12-4
678
12
14. Auburn
12-3
669
11
15. Marquette
14-3
668
21
16. Buffalo
15-1
625
19
17. NC State
14-2
586
15
18. Mississippi
13-2
501
-
19. Maryland
14-3
412
-
20. Oklahoma
13-3
394
23
21. Houston
16-1
387
17
22. Villanova
13-4
300
-
23. Iowa
14-3
172
-
24. Mississippi St.
12-3
154
14
25. Indiana
12-4
116
22
Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St 14, St. John’s 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Washington 8, Arizona 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Wofford 2, Cincinnati 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.
Comments