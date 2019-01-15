Box score from Kentucky’s 69-49 win over Georgia

The University of Kentucky took on Georgia in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at Athens, Ga., on Tuesday night. The 12th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Bulldogs, 69-49.
Next up for Kentucky (13-3 overall, 3-1 SEC) is a visit to SEC foe Auburn on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Ashton Hagans, 23
Rebounds: Tyler Herro, Nick Richards, 7
Assists: Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, 4
Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3
Blocks: Nick Richards, 3
Turnovers: Keldon Johnson, Jemarl Baker, 2
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Comments