UK Men's Basketball

January 15, 2019 8:58 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 69-49 win over Georgia

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky took on Georgia in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at Athens, Ga., on Tuesday night. The 12th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Bulldogs, 69-49.

Next up for Kentucky (13-3 overall, 3-1 SEC) is a visit to SEC foe Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Ashton Hagans, 23

Rebounds: Tyler Herro, Nick Richards, 7

Assists: Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, 4

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3

Blocks: Nick Richards, 3

Turnovers: Keldon Johnson, Jemarl Baker, 2

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Comments

Videos

View more video

UK Men's Basketball