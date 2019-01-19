Box score from Kentucky’s 82-80 win over Auburn

UK Men's Basketball

Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans (2) was guarded by Auburn’s Chuma Okeke.
The University of Kentucky took on Auburn in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at Auburn, Ala., on Saturday afternoon. The 12th-ranked Wildcats defeated the No. 14 Tigers, 82-80

Next up for Kentucky (14-3 overall, 4-1 SEC) is a home game against SEC foe Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, 20

Rebounds: Reid Travis, PJ Washington, Ashton Hagans, 7

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 6

Steals: Seven players with one apiece

Blocks: Reid Travis, PJ Washington, 1

Turnovers: PJ Washington, Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

