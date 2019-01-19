Box score from Kentucky’s 82-80 win over Auburn

The University of Kentucky took on Auburn in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at Auburn, Ala., on Saturday afternoon. The 12th-ranked Wildcats defeated the No. 14 Tigers, 82-80
Next up for Kentucky (14-3 overall, 4-1 SEC) is a home game against SEC foe Mississippi State on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, 20
Rebounds: Reid Travis, PJ Washington, Ashton Hagans, 7
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 6
Steals: Seven players with one apiece
Blocks: Reid Travis, PJ Washington, 1
Turnovers: PJ Washington, Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, 3
