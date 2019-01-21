Kentucky’s back in AP’s top 10 for first time since early December

Kentucky ended its six-week absence from the Associated Press Top 25 after it moved up to eighth in Monday’s poll.
The Cats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) hadn’t been ranked in the AP’s top 10 since it was 7-1 and ranked ninth on Dec. 3. It is the highest UK has been ranked since starting out at No. 2 in the preseason poll.
Kentucky is coming off an 82-80 win at then-No. 14 Auburn on Saturday. This week it hosts No. 22 Mississippi State and No. 9 Kansas.
UK has rebounded in the AP poll in a big way the past two weeks. After being slotted 18th on Jan. 7, the Cats moved up six spots to 12th last week.
Tennessee (16-1, 5-0 SEC) took over the No. 1 spot after three of the top five teams lost last week.
The Vols received 48 of 64 first-place votes, well ahead of No. 2 Duke with 11. No. 3 Virginia received three first-place votes and No. 6 Michigan State had two. Gonzaga and Michigan rounded out the top five.
Tennessee rolled over Arkansas and edged Alabama in its two games last week, while Duke, Michigan and Virginia all lost.
The Blue Devils lost to Syracuse in overtime last Monday, but bounced back to knock Virginia from the unbeaten ranks with a 72-70 victory on Saturday.
Michigan lost to Wisconsin on Saturday as well, leaving the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers as the last Division I team to finish a season undefeated.
Louisville moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 23 following wins over Boston College and Georgia Tech.
LSU defeated then-No. 19 Mississippi and South Carolina last week to return to the poll at No. 25.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
