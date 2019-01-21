Kentucky’s back in AP’s top 10 for first time since early December

Kentucky ended its six-week absence from the Associated Press Top 25 after it moved up to eighth in Monday’s poll.

The Cats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) hadn’t been ranked in the AP’s top 10 since it was 7-1 and ranked ninth on Dec. 3. It is the highest UK has been ranked since starting out at No. 2 in the preseason poll.

Kentucky is coming off an 82-80 win at then-No. 14 Auburn on Saturday. This week it hosts No. 22 Mississippi State and No. 9 Kansas.

UK has rebounded in the AP poll in a big way the past two weeks. After being slotted 18th on Jan. 7, the Cats moved up six spots to 12th last week.

Tennessee (16-1, 5-0 SEC) took over the No. 1 spot after three of the top five teams lost last week.