Five key talking points as coaches discuss SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Five takeaways from teleconferences held Thursday for coaches from the Southeastern and Big 12 conferences, ahead of Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge:
1. John Calipari said having four viable “bigs” is a “big deal” for Kentucky. Reid Travis, PJ Washington, Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery provide options should UK need length or “brute force” in games.
2. Kansas Coach Bill Self said the season-ending injury to center Udoka Azubuike makes the Jayhawks “very small.” The game Saturday in Rupp Arena will see a 6-foot-4 guard for Kansas guarding one of UK’s “bigs” “a lot,” he said.
3. Calipari questioned the timing of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. He said lesser leagues need such games this far into the season because they only get one bid to the NCAA Tournament. But the SEC and Big 12 can enhance their NCAA resumes in league play.
4. LSU Coach Will Wade said the SEC/Big 12 Challenge gives leagues a chance to “put their best foot forward” in enhancing a national profile. He noted that three SEC teams that are ranked (No. 25 LSU, No. 22 Mississippi State and No. 16 Auburn) are not playing in the Challenge this year.
5. While Grant Williams’ 43 points and 23-for-23 shooting on free throws led Tennessee to an entertaining overtime victory at Vanderbilt on Wednesday, UT Coach Rick Barnes lauded the composure and demeanor demonstrated by his guards in the game.
SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Saturday’s schedule
Noon: Alabama at Baylor
Noon: Florida at TCU
Noon: No. 24 Iowa State at No. 20 Mississippi
2 p.m.: South Carolina at Oklahoma State
2 p.m.: Texas at Georgia
2 p.m.: Kansas State at Texas A&M
4 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Oklahoma
4 p.m.: West Virginia at No. 1 Tennessee
6 p.m.: Arkansas at No. 14 Texas Tech
6 p.m.: No. 9 Kansas at No. 8 Kentucky
