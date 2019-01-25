‘An energy game.’ Calipari expects effort to be decisive in UK-Kansas.

Takeaways from Friday’s media availability that included John Calipari, Reid Travis, Keldon Johnson and ESPN’s Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and Jay Bilas:
▪ Calipari spoke of a highly competitive game. “If I have to talk energy, we’ll have no chance to win. This will be an energy game.”
▪ Bilas on the importance of the game: “This is not a final exam. It’s the next test.”
▪ Bilas said the impact Ashton Hagans makes is forcing the opposing point guard to think more about Hagans than about running the offense. Greenberg said that the point guard matchup of Hagans and Devon Dotson will be one to watch.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Greenberg said that the interest in basketball in Kentucky is different than anywhere else. Of the media members perhaps numbering 40 attending the availability, he said, “we go all over the country, and we never see anything like this,” he said.
▪ Travis suggested UK can get production around the basket with four capable “bigs” against a Kansas team that lost its center to a season-ending injury. “I like our chances,” he said.
Saturday
No. 9 Kansas at No. 8 Kentucky
What: SEC/Big 12 Challenge
When: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 15-3 (5-1 SEC), Kansas 16-3 (5-2 Big 12)
Series: Kentucky leads 22-9
Last meeting: Kansas won 65-61 on Nov. 14, 2017, at the Champions Classic in Chicago.
Comments