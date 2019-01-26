Box score from Kentucky’s 71-63 win over Kansas

The University of Kentucky took on Kansas in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena on Saturday night. The eighth-ranked Wildcats defeated the ninth-ranked Jayhawks, 71-63
Next up for Kentucky (16-3 overall, 5-1 SEC) is a road game at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: PJ Washington, 20
Rebounds: PJ Washington, 13
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 7
Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3
Blocks: Nick Richards, 5
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 4
