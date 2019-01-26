UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 71-63 win over Kansas

Herald-Leader Staff Report

January 26, 2019 08:12 PM

Kentucky’s Reid Travis (22) dunked over Kansas’ Dedric Lawson (1).
The University of Kentucky took on Kansas in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena on Saturday night. The eighth-ranked Wildcats defeated the ninth-ranked Jayhawks, 71-63

Next up for Kentucky (16-3 overall, 5-1 SEC) is a road game at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 20

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 13

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 7

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3

Blocks: Nick Richards, 5

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

