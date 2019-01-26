Former UK basketball player, World War II vet Dale Barnstable dies

Dale Barnstable, left, and other members of the first Kentucky team to win an NCAA championship were congratulated by Adolph Rupp Jr. during halftime of a UK game against Florida in Rupp Arena on Jan. 1, 1998. Humzey Yessin (second from left), the team’s manager, and Bud Berger, the team’s trainer, also took part in the ceremony. DAVID STEPHENSON LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER