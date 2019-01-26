Former UK basketball player, World War II vet Dale Barnstable dies

Dale Barnstable, a player on two of the University of Kentucky’s national championship teams, died Saturday. He was 93.
Barnstable was the sixth man on UK’s Fabulous Five team, which won the 1948 national championship. He also played on the UK team that won the national championship the following year. Those two teams won 68 of 73 games.
“He had a great outside shot, and he was very competitive,” said former UK Coach Joe B. Hall, who added that Barnstable beat him out for a spot in the rotation. “He had a two-hand set (shot) that was deadly. And he was an excellent defensive player because he was very aggressive.”
Barnstable came to Kentucky from Antioch, Ill. Before going to college, he served three years in World War II with the 71st Infantry of the United States Army. The 71st Infantry moved farther east in Europe than any other part of the U.S. Army, a daughter, Barbara Edelman, said. The 71st Infantry liberated a concentration camp.
Having met UK Coach Adolph Rupp during the war years, Barnstable chose UK over scholarship offers from Northwestern and Illinois.
Barnstable played but did not score in UK’s 58-42 victory over Baylor in the 1948 championship game. In the 1949 title game victory over Oklahoma A&M, he scored three points. He averaged 6.1 points in 1948-49 and 5.9 points in 1949-50.
In his UK career, Barnstable scored 635 points. Hall noted how Barnstable gave the Kentucky teams maturity since he was older and a military veteran.
Barbara Edelman recalled that after her father’s senior season, Rupp asked Barnstable to take the team to Puerto Rico to play in the Pan Am Games. Rupp came later.
Barnstable was named to the All-Southeastern Conference third team as a senior and was a seventh-round pick in the NBA Draft.
After graduation, Barnstable became coach at DuPont Manual High School. He led the Crimsons to a berth in the 1951 Sweet 16. His team, which included future UK player Phil Grawemeyer, lost to Clark County 45-44 in the semifinals. The Courier-Journal named Barnstable its High School Coach of the Year.
Barnstable, who worked as a salesman for Louisville-based American Air Filter, was a noted golfer. He won the Kentucky Senior Open and senior Match Play. He later became the first amateur from Kentucky to quality and play in the Senior British Open.
Barnstable is survived by his wife, Jerri, and daughters Priscillia “Cyb” and Patricia, Barbara and Sherre Henne.
