Herro not just ‘a white guy who can shoot’ (and other UK takeaways)

Five takeaways from Kentucky’s media availability previewing the game at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night:
1. Associate coach Kenny Payne, who substituted for John Calipari, said that “basketball people” can better appreciate Tyler Herro. Non-basketball people see him merely as a shooter. Basketball people see him as a defender, passer and capable of contributing in multiple ways in addition to shooting.
2. Payne said Herro has “dog” in his game and wants to prove he’s more than a “white kid who can shoot.” Herro agreed, and asked that an analysis of his game extend beyond skin color.
3. Payne dismissed the notion of playing Vanderbilt as a “trap game.” It comes after a high-profile game against Kansas. Vanderbilt is winless in SEC play. But Calipari does not allow the notion of a so-called trap game becoming a reality for Kentucky.
4. Payne said Calipari wants Nick Richards to play with Reid Travis’ intensity. More passion would mean every NBA team would be interested in Richards, Payne said.
5. The UK coaches met earlier Monday to discuss the “big jump” the team had made in its defensive play. The conclusion of the meeting: the team must continue to improve defensively.
