Box score from Kentucky’s 87-52 win over Vanderbilt

The University of Kentucky took on Vanderbilt in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at Memorial Gym in Nashville on Tuesday night. The seventh-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Commodores, 87-52.
Next up for Kentucky (17-3 overall, 6-1 SEC) is a road game at Florida on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: PJ Washington, 26
Rebounds: PJ Washington, 12
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 8
Steals: PJ Washington, Tyler Herro, 3
Blocks: Nick Richards, 4
Turnovers: PJ Washington, 2
