UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 87-52 win over Vanderbilt

Herald-Leader Staff Report

January 29, 2019 10:56 PM

Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley went in for a layup against Vanderbilt.
Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley went in for a layup against Vanderbilt. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley went in for a layup against Vanderbilt. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky took on Vanderbilt in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at Memorial Gym in Nashville on Tuesday night. The seventh-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Commodores, 87-52.

Next up for Kentucky (17-3 overall, 6-1 SEC) is a road game at Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 26

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 12

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 8

Steals: PJ Washington, Tyler Herro, 3

Blocks: Nick Richards, 4

Turnovers: PJ Washington, 2

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

  Comments  