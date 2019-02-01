Age doesn’t matter — and other takeaways from Friday’s UK interviews

Five takeaways from Kentucky’s media availability in advance of Saturday’s game at Florida:
1. John Calipari said UK players are conquering themselves (and egos?), so the conquering of opponents comes easier.
2. EJ Montgomery said it was a “big edge” to have multiple players capable of big games offensively. It makes it harder for opponents to game plan against Kentucky.
3. Calipari made it sound like the Kentucky players did not get full of themselves after the lopsided victory at Vanderbilt. The players were “really engaging” with each other at a follow-up practice Thursday.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
4. Calipari gushed about the impact Nick Richards can make. When playing well, Richards can have as much impact as any player in the country, Calipari said.
5. Calipari, whose 60th birthday is this month, said the age gap between himself and the players does not matter if the coach wins the players’ trust.
Comments