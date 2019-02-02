UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 65-54 win over Florida

Herald-Leader Staff Report

February 02, 2019 05:58 PM

Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans (2) brought the ball up the court past Florida’s Noah Locke (10).
Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans (2) brought the ball up the court past Florida’s Noah Locke (10). Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans (2) brought the ball up the court past Florida’s Noah Locke (10). Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky took on Florida in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday. The seventh-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Gators, 65-54.

Next up for Kentucky (18-3 overall, 7-1 SEC) is a home game against South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Tyler Herro, 19

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 12

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 4

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 2

Blocks: PJ Washington, EJ Montgomery, 1

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

  Comments  