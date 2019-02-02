Box score from Kentucky’s 65-54 win over Florida

The University of Kentucky took on Florida in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday. The seventh-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Gators, 65-54.
Next up for Kentucky (18-3 overall, 7-1 SEC) is a home game against South Carolina on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Tyler Herro, 19
Rebounds: PJ Washington, 12
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 4
Steals: Ashton Hagans, 2
Blocks: PJ Washington, EJ Montgomery, 1
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, 3
