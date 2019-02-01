Kentucky’s John Calipari offers happy birthday tribute to ‘ultimate grinder,’ his father

Kentucky Coach John Calipari took a moment on Twitter on Friday morning to honor and celebrate the 86th birthday of his father, Vince.
“My dad’s birthday is today. His impact on me is immeasurable,” Calipari tweeted. “The ultimate grinder who would work double shifts and come home and cut the grass. Work never scared him. I think he loved it!
“He was a gatherer who would make friends with all plus would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it more than him. He was also my sixth-grade basketball coach and let me shoot all the balls! @bradcalipari would be jealous!!
“When my mom got sick and he had to take care of her 24 hours a day the last six months of her life, he did it with no complaints. He told me, “I would have gladly done 10 more years.” That was his finest hour. Thanks, Dad. I love you.”
