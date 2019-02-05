Box score from Kentucky’s 76-48 win over South Carolina

The University of Kentucky took on South Carolina in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday. The fifth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Gamecocks, 76-48.
Next up for Kentucky (19-3 overall, 8-1 SEC) is a road game against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: PJ Washington, 20
Rebounds: EJ Montgomery, 13
Assists: Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley, 4
Steals: Hagans and Reid Travis, 3
Blocks: Montgomery, 1
Turnovers: Hagans, 6
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
