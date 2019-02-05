UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky's 76-48 win over South Carolina

Herald-Leader Staff Report

February 05, 2019

The Kentucky men's basketball team defeated South Carolina 76-48 Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Rupp Arena.
The University of Kentucky took on South Carolina in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday. The fifth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Gamecocks, 76-48.

Next up for Kentucky (19-3 overall, 8-1 SEC) is a road game against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 20

Rebounds: EJ Montgomery, 13

Assists: Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley, 4

Steals: Hagans and Reid Travis, 3

Blocks: Montgomery, 1

Turnovers: Hagans, 6

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

