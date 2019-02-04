UK Men's Basketball

PJ’s surge the talk of the day (and other UK basketball takeaways)

By Jerry Tipton

February 04, 2019 03:20 PM

UK’s double-doubles guy loves being double-teamed

Kentucky forward PJ Washington says he likes when the other team defends him with two players. The sophomore has posted double-doubles in each of UK’s last three games. The Wildcats play host to South Carolina on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Five takeaways from a Kentucky media availability previewing Tuesday’s game against South Carolina:

PJ Washington, the SEC’s co-Player of the Week for last week, said a year of experience greatly helped him take a leadership role on the court and with teammates. It helped to know what to expect.

Washington said he took an active role in a team huddle in the second half at Florida because he saw the beginnings of teammates trying to spur a UK rally through individual.

Assistant Coach Joel Justus, who substituted for UK Coach John Calipari, said the Cats are becoming what is annually desired: a player-driven team.

Justus referred to South Carolina center Chris Silva as an Ashton Hagans of the frontcourt. A “pest” that disrupts opponents with effort and intensity.

UK will pay little if any attention to the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee’s announcement this coming weekend on its top 16 seeds a month before Selection Sunday. Besides the likelihood of changes with a month to go in the season, UK must focus on daily improvement, Justus said.

Kentucky basketball assistant coach Joel Justus talks about the play of forward PJ Washington. The sophomore has posted double-doubles in three consecutive games. He scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in UK’s win at Florida.

Kentucky forward Reid Travis talks about the progress toward being more the player-driven team that coach John Calipari wants. On an eight-game win streak, UK plays host to South Carolina on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Tuesday

South Carolina at No. 5 Kentucky

When: 7 p.m.

Records: South Carolina 11-10 (6-2 SEC); UK 18-3 (7-1 SEC)

Series: UK leads 51-12

Last meeting: UK lost 76-68 on Jan. 16, 2018, in Columbia, S.C.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

