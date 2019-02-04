PJ’s surge the talk of the day (and other UK basketball takeaways)

Five takeaways from a Kentucky media availability previewing Tuesday’s game against South Carolina:
▪ PJ Washington, the SEC’s co-Player of the Week for last week, said a year of experience greatly helped him take a leadership role on the court and with teammates. It helped to know what to expect.
▪ Washington said he took an active role in a team huddle in the second half at Florida because he saw the beginnings of teammates trying to spur a UK rally through individual.
▪ Assistant Coach Joel Justus, who substituted for UK Coach John Calipari, said the Cats are becoming what is annually desired: a player-driven team.
▪ Justus referred to South Carolina center Chris Silva as an Ashton Hagans of the frontcourt. A “pest” that disrupts opponents with effort and intensity.
▪ UK will pay little if any attention to the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee’s announcement this coming weekend on its top 16 seeds a month before Selection Sunday. Besides the likelihood of changes with a month to go in the season, UK must focus on daily improvement, Justus said.
Tuesday
South Carolina at No. 5 Kentucky
When: 7 p.m.
Records: South Carolina 11-10 (6-2 SEC); UK 18-3 (7-1 SEC)
Series: UK leads 51-12
Last meeting: UK lost 76-68 on Jan. 16, 2018, in Columbia, S.C.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
