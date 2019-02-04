UK Men's Basketball

The Cats continued their climb in the AP poll after comeback win at Florida

By Jared Peck

February 04, 2019 12:25 PM

Not at its best, Kentucky still gets the job done at Florida

Kentucky basketball freshman guard Keldon Johnson talks about the team’s rally from an 11-point deficit to beat Florida 65-54 in Gainesville on Feb. 2, 2019. Johnson scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win.
By
Up Next
Kentucky basketball freshman guard Keldon Johnson talks about the team’s rally from an 11-point deficit to beat Florida 65-54 in Gainesville on Feb. 2, 2019. Johnson scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win.
By

Riding an eight-game winning streak that included Saturday’s remarkable turn of an 11-point second-half deficit into an 11-point road win over Florida, Kentucky (18-3) moved up two spots to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

It’s Kentucky’s highest ranking since the AP rated it No. 2 in preseason. The Cats benefited from losses by both Michigan and Michigan State over the weekend as the Wolverines and Spartans slipped to Nos. 7 and 9, respectively. Michigan lost at Iowa on Friday night, while Michigan State was stunned by Indiana at home in East Lansing on Saturday.

Tennessee remained at No. 1 for the third straight week and the top four were unchanged. No. 2 Duke had 12 first-place votes and No. 3 Virginia four. Gonzaga and Kentucky rounded out the top 5.

The Volunteers received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday.

No. 6 Nevada and No. 8 North Carolina also moved up in the poll, while Louisville dropped only one spot to No. 16 after its home lost to the Tar Heels on Saturday.

No. 25 Cincinnati moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Tennessee (48)

20-1

1,579

1

2. Duke (12)

19-2

1,532

2

3. Virginia (4)

20-1

1,478

3

4. Gonzaga

21-2

1,423

4

5. Kentucky

18-3

1,310

7

6. Nevada

21-1

1,228

8

7. Michigan

20-2

1,217

5

8. North Carolina

17-4

1,167

9

9. Michigan St.

18-4

1,051

6

10. Marquette

19-3

1,029

10

11. Virginia Tech

18-3

948

12

12. Houston

21-1

838

13

13. Kansas

17-5

809

11

14. Villanova

18-4

801

14

15. Purdue

16-6

697

17

16. Louisville

16-6

561

15

17. Iowa St.

17-5

545

20

18. Texas Tech

17-5

482

16

19. Wisconsin

16-6

462

24

20. Iowa

17-5

242

-

21. LSU

17-4

205

19

22. Florida St.

16-5

180

25

23. Buffalo

19-3

153

18

24. Maryland

17-6

144

21

25. Cincinnati

19-3

142

-

Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

john-clay

sidelines-with-john-clay

uk-basketball-women

  Comments  