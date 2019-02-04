Photo of Calipari with story on college basketball corruption draws complaints of ‘fake news’

A photo prominently featuring Kentucky Coach John Calipari was used to help illustrate an OregonLive.com article titled “Basketball bribes: How Adidas bankrolled a black market for top teenage talent,” and it has drawn the notice and ire of Big Blue Nation.
The article by Brad Schmidt and Jeff Manning, published online Sunday, looks at the role of longtime basketball insider T.J. Gassnola in alleged college basketball corruption, including the 2017 FBI investigation that led the University of Louisville to oust coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich.
“So you’re telling me this is the only picture available of him? This picture. Where he is not even in focus but my dad is? Do better @Oregonian,” Megan Calipari, the younger of the coach’s two daughters posted on Twitter Monday.
While Calipari is never mentioned in the story itself, he’s the most recognizable public figure in the photo at the top of the story, which is also the featured photo in social media posts by OregonLive.com and other outlets, including the Twitter accounts of ESPN’s Jay Bilas and Zagsblog’s Adam Zagoria. Bilas and Zagoria merely posted the story on their accounts with the photo coming along automatically.
The photo shows Gassnola in the central background as Calipari is talking to then-Massachusetts coach Derek Kellogg at the 2015 Spalding Hoophall Classic.
The caption for the photo on OregonLive.com doesn’t identify Calipari, saying instead, “T.J. Gassnola, center, mingles with basketball royalty.”
The story details Gassnola’s involvement with Adidas and recruiting circles. Calipari and his Kentucky team are affiliated with Nike. Nike has not been implicated in the 2017 FBI investigation, which has ongoing cases.
“Cal not even in the article,” tweeted former UK player Wenyen Gabriel.
“Why use a picture of @UKCoachCalipari when he is never mentioned in article? #DisappointedButNotSurprised,” tweeted former UK football player Jared Lorenzen from his @ThrowboyTees account.
“Why is a photo with Coach Cal (Nike) used for a story tying Adidas connected coaches to paying players? Smells like click-bait, and I fell for it. Very poor effort on everyone involved with this post. #fakenews,” tweeted an account named Christopher P Taylor.
“Some explanation is needed as to why Cal’s picture was used in a report on Adidas basketball? Intentional shot at assuming Cal is slimy so why not use his picture or a mistake. If a mistake then own it, if not you answered my question that it was intentional,” tweeted Kelly Baker in a reply to one of the authors.
