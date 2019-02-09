Kentucky just outside the top four in initial NCAA Tournament rankings

Duke, Tennessee, Virginia and Gonzaga are the top seeds in the NCAA Division I Basketball Committee’s initial rankings.
The Volunteers are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 , but committee chairman Bernard Muir said Saturday the committee chose Duke as the top seed based upon strength of schedule.
“There was considerable discussion about the order of the top seven schools, but certainly those teams separated themselves from the others at this time,” said Muir, the athletics director at Stanford. “Duke and Tennessee were essentially 1 and 1a; it was that close.”
Kentucky was judged to be the top No. 2 seed, and Louisville is a No. 4 seed.
“The final spot on the 2 line came down to Michigan State’s eight Quadrant 1 wins, five of which have come away from home,” Muir said.
The Blue Devils, No. 2 in the AP poll, would play in the East Region with Michigan, Marquette and Iowa State.
The Vols were the top seed in the South, which includes North Carolina, Purdue and Nevada.
The Cavaliers was No. 1 in the Midwest with Kentucky, Houston and Wisconsin.
The Bulldogs topped a West Region that includes Michigan State, Kansas and Louisville.
Selection Sunday is March 17.
