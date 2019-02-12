Box score from Kentucky’s 73-71 loss to LSU

The University of Kentucky took on LSU in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena. The fifth-ranked Wildcats lost to the No. 19 Tigers, 73-71.

Next up for Kentucky (20-4 overall, 9-2 SEC) is a home game against No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday night.

Points: PJ Washington, 20

Rebounds: Washington and Reid Travis, 9

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader

Assists: Tyler Herro, 4

Steals: Washington, Herro and Keldon Johnson, 1

Blocks: Herro, 1

Turnovers: Washington and Immanuel Quickley, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.