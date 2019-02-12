Box score from Kentucky’s 73-71 loss to LSU

The University of Kentucky took on LSU in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena. The fifth-ranked Wildcats lost to the No. 19 Tigers, 73-71.
Next up for Kentucky (20-4 overall, 9-2 SEC) is a home game against No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday night.
Points: PJ Washington, 20
Rebounds: Washington and Reid Travis, 9
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Assists: Tyler Herro, 4
Steals: Washington, Herro and Keldon Johnson, 1
Blocks: Herro, 1
Turnovers: Washington and Immanuel Quickley, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Comments