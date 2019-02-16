Box score from Kentucky’s 86-69 win over Tennessee

The University of Kentucky took on Tennessee in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena. The fifth-ranked Wildcats defeated the No. 1 Volunteers 86-69.
Next up for Kentucky (21-4 overall, 10-2 SEC) is a road game at Missouri on Tuesday night.
Points: PJ Washington, 23
Rebounds: Tyler Herro, 13
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 7
Steals: Washington and Hagans, 2
Blocks: Washington and Reid Travis, 2
Turnovers: Travis, Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley, 2
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
