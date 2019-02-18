What did Kentucky’s big win over Tennessee mean in the rankings?

UK Men's Basketball

By Jared Peck

February 18, 2019 12:16 PM

Herro says Cats think they’re the best team in the country

UK freshman guard Tyler Herro grabbed 13 rebounds in the Wildcats' blowout victory over Tennessee on Saturday night.
After a controversial loss at home to a ranked LSU team and a rout of the then-No. 1 squad in the country in Tennessee, Kentucky moved up one spot to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball top-25 poll released Monday.

UK’s performance against Tennessee, in which it led by as many as 24 in the second half on the way to a dominating 86-69 win in Rupp Arena, marked an almost complete rehabilitation of the Cats’ reputation in the eyes of many basketball observers after suffering a 34-point loss to Duke in the season opener.

UK remains a No. 2 seed in the latest Bracketology forecast by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, but remains in position to move up to a No. 1 with six games left on the regular-season schedule. One of those will be in Knoxville on March 2 where No. 5 Tennessee will no doubt be looking for revenge.

UK next plays at Missouri at 9 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

Duke reclaimed the No. 1 spot. The Blue Devils earned 58 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to earn a third stint at the top this season. Duke replaced Tennessee, which had spent four weeks at No. 1.

Gonzaga moved up a spot to No. 2, followed by Virginia.

Nevada, Michigan, North Carolina, Houston and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

LSU made the week’s biggest jump, climbing six spots to No. 13 after last week’s win at Kentucky. Kansas State fell five spots to No. 23 for the biggest slide.

No new teams joined the Top 25 for the first time this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Duke (58)

23-2

1,594

2

2. Gonzaga (6)

25-2

1,502

3

3. Virginia

22-2

1,476

4

4. Kentucky

21-4

1,383

5

5. Tennessee

23-2

1,376

1

6. Nevada

24-1

1,240

7

7. Michigan

23-3

1,150

6

8. North Carolina

20-5

1,129

8

9. Houston

25-1

1,085

9

10. Michigan St.

21-5

1,046

11

11. Marquette

21-4

987

10

12. Kansas

20-6

801

14

13. LSU

21-4

773

19

14. Texas Tech

21-5

733

15

15. Purdue

18-7

699

12

16. Florida St.

20-5

525

17

17. Villanova

20-6

519

13

18. Louisville

18-8

507

16

19. Iowa St.

19-6

426

23

20. Virginia Tech

20-5

408

22

21. Iowa

20-5

389

21

22. Wisconsin

17-8

250

20

23. Kansas St

19-6

249

18

24. Maryland

19-7

211

24

25. Buffalo

22-3

164

25

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, St. John’s 2, Mississippi St. 2, Mississippi 1, Yale 1.

