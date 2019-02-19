Box score from Kentucky’s 66-58 win over Missouri

The University of Kentucky took on Missouri in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Columbia, Mo. The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Tigers 66-58.
Next up for Kentucky (22-4 overall, 11-2 SEC) is a home game against Auburn on Saturday afternoon.
Points: PJ Washington and Tyler Herro, 18
Rebounds: Washington, 8
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Assists: Washington, 3
Steals: Herro, Reid Travis and Keldon Johnson, 1
Blocks: EJ Montgomery, 2
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 4
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Comments