Box score from Kentucky’s 66-58 win over Missouri

Herald-Leader staff report

February 19, 2019 11:32 PM

Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans (2) drove on Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon (23) during the first half Tuesday night.
The University of Kentucky took on Missouri in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Columbia, Mo. The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Tigers 66-58.

Next up for Kentucky (22-4 overall, 11-2 SEC) is a home game against Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

Points: PJ Washington and Tyler Herro, 18

Rebounds: Washington, 8

Assists: Washington, 3

Steals: Herro, Reid Travis and Keldon Johnson, 1

Blocks: EJ Montgomery, 2

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 4

