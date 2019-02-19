Box score from Kentucky’s 66-58 win over Missouri

The University of Kentucky took on Missouri in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Columbia, Mo. The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Tigers 66-58.

Next up for Kentucky (22-4 overall, 11-2 SEC) is a home game against Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

Points: PJ Washington and Tyler Herro, 18

Rebounds: Washington, 8

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader

Assists: Washington, 3

Steals: Herro, Reid Travis and Keldon Johnson, 1

Blocks: EJ Montgomery, 2

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.