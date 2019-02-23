Box score from Kentucky’s 80-53 win over Auburn

The University of Kentucky took on Auburn in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Tigers 80-53.

Next up for Kentucky (23-4 overall, 12-2 SEC) is a home game against Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Points: PJ Washington, 24

Rebounds: Keldon Johnson, 17

Assists: Ashton Hagans, Keldon Johnson, 5

Steals: EJ Montgomery, 2

Blocks: EJ Montgomery, Nick Richards, 3

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.