‘Never in my life’: Kentucky’s Jemarl Baker isn’t used to shooting slumps

By

February 25, 2019 04:02 PM

Kentucky basketball’s Jemarl Baker has gone 0-for-7 from three-point range over his last five games. The guard said Monday he is working hard to climb out of his shooting slump. UK plays host to Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.