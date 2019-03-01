Calipari does not rule out Kentucky’s Travis playing at Tennessee

Five takeaways from the interview session previewing Kentucky’s game at Tennessee on Saturday:
1. John Calipari did not rule out Reid Travis playing at Tennessee. He said UK would take a look at Travis in Friday’s practice and make a judgment. Of Travis playing at Tennessee, Calipari said, “I doubt it.” The big picture (i.e. the NCAA Tournament) is a higher priority, he said.
2. One thing Calipari likes about the game at Tennessee. Both teams have something to play for. Usually, UK’s opponent has nothing to lose and therefore can play more freely.
3. Although Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield are lauded as the main cogs, all eight players in the Vols’ regular rotation can play, Calipari said. He singled out point guard Jordan Bone as a key contributor and “attack dog.”
4. PJ Washington said he expected a physical game at Tennessee. The key to UK’s lopsided victory over the Vols two weeks ago was being the more aggressive team, he said.
5. Calipari dismissed the importance of the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year award, which is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. He said he’d take a national championship over 50 Coach of the Year awards.
