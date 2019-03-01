Kentucky basketball sophomore Nick Richards talks about his 15 rebounds in UK’s come-from-behind 70-66 win over Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Rupp Arena. Richards also had seven points and three blocked shots in 25 minutes.
Kentucky basketball freshman Tyler Herro scored a career-high 29 points in UK’s 70-66 win over Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. UK plays at Tennessee on Saturday in a game between two of the three teams tied for first place in the SEC.
Arkansas basketball coach Mike Anderson talks to the media after his team’s 70-66 loss to Kentucky on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Rupp Arena. Anderson was upset that UK took 32 free throws compared to 15 for his Razorbacks.
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari said his team played like the Washington Generals in the first half of its 70-66 win over Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Rupp Arena. The Generals always lose to the Harlem Globetrotters.
Kentucky basketball assistant coach Joel Justus talks about Arkansas center Daniel Gafford, who is averaging 16.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. UK plays host to the Razorbacks on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky basketball assistant coach Joel Justus talks about what constitutes a rebound attempt. That statistic is charted by UK coaches after every game. The Wildcats play host to Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky basketball’s Jemarl Baker has gone 0-for-7 from three-point range over his last five games. The guard said Monday he is working hard to climb out of his shooting slump. UK plays host to Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl talks to the media after his team’s 80-53 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Rupp Arena. UK improved to 12-2 in SEC play. Auburn fell to 7-7 after its second loss to the Cats this season.
After PJ Washington scored 24 points to lead Kentucky to an 80-53 win over his team, Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said Washington is a national player of the year candidate. What did the UK sophomore think about that?