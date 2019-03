The reason for Kentucky’s poor shooting at Tennessee

By

March 03, 2019 09:30 AM

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about his team’s 31.8 percent shooting in the 71-52 loss to Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, March 2, 2019. UK shot 54.7 percent against UT in Lexington.