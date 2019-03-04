UK Men's Basketball

How far did Kentucky slide in the latest poll? And see who still has Cats as a No. 1 seed.

By Jared Peck

March 04, 2019 12:23 PM

How much did Kentucky miss Reid Travis at Tennessee?

Kentucky freshman guard Immanuel Quickley talks about not having senior forward Reid Travis in UK’s 71-52 loss at Tennessee on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Travis missed his third straight game with a sprained knee.
After a blowout loss at Tennessee on Saturday, it seemed inevitable that Kentucky would suffer in the rankings, but the Cats are still a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to one analyst.

Kentucky is the No. 6 team in the country according to the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

Despite the UT loss, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi kept the Cats on his No. 1 seed line in his “Bracketology” released Sunday. Lunardi has the Cats as the one seed in the Midwest opposite No. 2 North Carolina. The news isn’t so good from Monday’s update by CBSSports.com bracketologist Jerry Palm, who projects the Cats as a No. 2 seed in the South opposite Duke as No. 1, but at least that regional goes through Louisville.

Gonzaga and Virginia remained Nos. 1 and 2 in the AP poll. The Bulldogs received 42 of 64 first-place votes after finishing an undefeated run through the West Coast Conference. The Cavaliers had 21 first-place votes and No. 4 Duke, which fell a spot, had the remaining one.

North Carolina and Tennessee both moved up two spots, to Nos. 3 and 5.

Gonzaga and Virginia were the only teams to hold their spots from last week. The Zags moved to No. 1 last week and beat Pacific and Saint Mary’s to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 20 games.

No. 25 Central Florida is ranked for the first time since 2010-11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Gonzaga (42)

29-2

1,578

1

2. Virginia (21)

26-2

1,553

2

3. North Carolina

24-5

1,428

5

4. Duke (1)

25-4

1,399

3

5. Tennessee

26-3

1,366

7

6. Kentucky

24-5

1,274

4

7. Michigan

26-4

1,216

9

8. Texas Tech

24-5

1,100

11

9. Michigan St.

23-6

1,039

6

10. LSU

24-5

1,005

13

11. Purdue

22-7

999

14

12. Houston

27-2

895

8

13. Kansas

22-7

798

15

14. Florida St.

23-6

702

18

15. Virginia Tech

22-6

668

20

16. Marquette

23-6

626

10

17. Nevada

26-3

579

12

18. Kansas St

22-7

499

16

19. Buffalo

26-3

437

21

20. Cincinnati

25-4

408

23

21. Wisconsin

20-9

322

19

22. Wofford

26-4

269

24

23. Villanova

22-8

214

-

24. Maryland

21-9

207

17

25. UCF

22-6

48

-

Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, Washington 14, VCU 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.

Jared Peck

Jared Peck has been the Herald-Leader’s Real-Time Sports Writer since 2016 and has been with the company as a writer and editor for more than 18 years.

