How far did Kentucky slide in the latest poll? And see who still has Cats as a No. 1 seed.

After a blowout loss at Tennessee on Saturday, it seemed inevitable that Kentucky would suffer in the rankings, but the Cats are still a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to one analyst.
Kentucky is the No. 6 team in the country according to the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.
Despite the UT loss, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi kept the Cats on his No. 1 seed line in his “Bracketology” released Sunday. Lunardi has the Cats as the one seed in the Midwest opposite No. 2 North Carolina. The news isn’t so good from Monday’s update by CBSSports.com bracketologist Jerry Palm, who projects the Cats as a No. 2 seed in the South opposite Duke as No. 1, but at least that regional goes through Louisville.
Gonzaga and Virginia remained Nos. 1 and 2 in the AP poll. The Bulldogs received 42 of 64 first-place votes after finishing an undefeated run through the West Coast Conference. The Cavaliers had 21 first-place votes and No. 4 Duke, which fell a spot, had the remaining one.
North Carolina and Tennessee both moved up two spots, to Nos. 3 and 5.
Gonzaga and Virginia were the only teams to hold their spots from last week. The Zags moved to No. 1 last week and beat Pacific and Saint Mary’s to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 20 games.
No. 25 Central Florida is ranked for the first time since 2010-11.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Gonzaga (42)
29-2
1,578
1
2. Virginia (21)
26-2
1,553
2
3. North Carolina
24-5
1,428
5
4. Duke (1)
25-4
1,399
3
5. Tennessee
26-3
1,366
7
6. Kentucky
24-5
1,274
4
7. Michigan
26-4
1,216
9
8. Texas Tech
24-5
1,100
11
9. Michigan St.
23-6
1,039
6
10. LSU
24-5
1,005
13
11. Purdue
22-7
999
14
12. Houston
27-2
895
8
13. Kansas
22-7
798
15
14. Florida St.
23-6
702
18
15. Virginia Tech
22-6
668
20
16. Marquette
23-6
626
10
17. Nevada
26-3
579
12
18. Kansas St
22-7
499
16
19. Buffalo
26-3
437
21
20. Cincinnati
25-4
408
23
21. Wisconsin
20-9
322
19
22. Wofford
26-4
269
24
23. Villanova
22-8
214
-
24. Maryland
21-9
207
17
25. UCF
22-6
48
-
Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, Washington 14, VCU 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.
