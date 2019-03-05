UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 80-76 win over Ole Miss

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 05, 2019 11:13 PM

Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson (3) dunked off a steal as Mississippi’s KJ Buffen (14) trailed the play during the first half Tuesday night in Oxford, Miss.
The University of Kentucky took on Mississippi in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at Oxford, Miss., on Tuesday night. The sixth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Rebels, 80-76.

Next up for Kentucky (25-5 overall, 14-3 SEC) is its regular-season finale at home vs. Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Points: Keldon Johnson, 22

Rebounds: Keldon Johnson, 7

Assists: PJ Washington, 4

Steals: Tyler Herro, 3

Blocks: EJ Montgomery, 4

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 3

