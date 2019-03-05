Box score from Kentucky’s 80-76 win over Ole Miss

The University of Kentucky took on Mississippi in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at Oxford, Miss., on Tuesday night. The sixth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Rebels, 80-76.
Next up for Kentucky (25-5 overall, 14-3 SEC) is its regular-season finale at home vs. Florida on Saturday afternoon.
Points: Keldon Johnson, 22
Rebounds: Keldon Johnson, 7
Assists: PJ Washington, 4
Steals: Tyler Herro, 3
Blocks: EJ Montgomery, 4
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 3
