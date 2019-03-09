Box score from Kentucky’s 66-57 Senior Day win over Florida

The University of Kentucky took on Florida in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. The sixth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Gators, 66-57.
Next up for Kentucky (26-5 overall, 15-3 SEC) is next week’s SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Points: Tyler Herro, 16
Rebounds: PJ Washington, 9
Assists: Keldon Johnson, 3
Steals: Tyler Herro, Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery, 1
Blocks: EJ Montgomery, Keldon Johnson, 1
Turnovers: PJ Washington, 4
