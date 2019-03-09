UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 66-57 Senior Day win over Florida

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 09, 2019 04:19 PM

Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson (3) took a shot past Florida’s Kevarrius Hayes (13) and Andrew Nembhard (2) during Saturday’s game in Rupp Arena.
The University of Kentucky took on Florida in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. The sixth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Gators, 66-57.

Next up for Kentucky (26-5 overall, 15-3 SEC) is next week’s SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Points: Tyler Herro, 16

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 9

Assists: Keldon Johnson, 3

Steals: Tyler Herro, Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery, 1

Blocks: EJ Montgomery, Keldon Johnson, 1

Turnovers: PJ Washington, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

