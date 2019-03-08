Will Reid Travis play on Senior Day? ‘Day-to-day’ diagnosis says wait and see.

Six takeaways from Kentucky interviews previewing Saturday’s Senior Day game against Florida:
1. Associate coach Kenny Payne, who substituted for John Calipari, said Reid Travis was considered “day to day” in his recovery from a sprained right knee. Ultimately, only Travis knows when he can play and for how long in any game, Payne said.
2. PJ Washington, whose importance to the team increased with Travis sidelined, got in early foul trouble the last two games. Payne said Washington got fouls for retaliating against physical tactics of opponents and has to be smarter than that.
3. Although it’s highly anticipated that he will enter this year’s NBA Draft, Washington said he has not made a decision. Payne also said no decision had been made.
4. Sounding like Calipari, Payne said Washington must do more. For instance, rebound more. In the last two games, Washington has had one and three rebounds while playing 26 and 30 minutes, respectively.
5. Payne cited more aggressive play as a key in the revivals of Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro in the last game. Tennessee knocked the pair on their heels last weekend. The pair were the aggressors at Ole Miss.
6. When asked if he’ll be a gunner on Senior Day, fan favorite Jonny David smiled and said he would not force any shots, but he wouldn’t pass up any opportunities to score.
Saturday
Florida at No. 6 Kentucky
When: 2 p.m.
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Florida 17-13 (9-8 SEC), Kentucky 25-5 (14-3)
Series: Kentucky leads 101-40
Last meeting: Kentucky won 65-54 on Feb. 2, 2019, at Gainesville, Fla.
