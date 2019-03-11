Kentucky jumps ahead of Duke and Tennessee in latest AP Top 25

Kentucky has climbed back up to No. 4 in the nation, according to the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday and back into the conversation of who will earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Cats climbed two spots after losses ahead them in last week’s poll by both Tennessee, now No. 8, and Duke, now, No. 5.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi recently moved Kentucky back to his No. 1 line as the top seed in the South Regional in his Bracketology forecast, the same position CBSSports.com’s Jerry Palm has them. Kentucky likely will need to perform well at this week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament to maintain those expectations.
Gonzaga, Virginia and North Carolina remained 1-2-3 atop an otherwise reshuffled top 10.
The Zags sit on top for a third straight week, earning 41 of 64 first-place votes on Monday. And the Cavaliers also stayed put behind Gonzaga for a third straight week, claiming the remaining 23 first-place votes.
Kentucky is followed by Duke, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Tennessee, LSU and Michigan to round out the top 10.
Auburn is the only addition at No. 22, returning for the first time since mid-January and after peaking at No. 7 in December.
Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to No. 17 for its lowest ranking since the 2013-14 season, while UCF slid out from its No. 25 ranking in the last poll.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Gonzaga (41)
29-2
1572
1
2. Virginia (23)
28-2
1559
2
3. North Carolina
26-5
1474
3
4. Kentucky
26-5
1373
6
5. Duke
26-5
1298
4
6. Michigan St.
25-6
1226
9
7. Texas Tech
26-5
1211
8
8. Tennessee
27-4
1200
5
9. LSU
26-5
1089
10
10. Michigan
26-5
1041
7
11. Houston
29-2
963
12
12. Florida St.
25-6
856
14
13. Purdue
23-8
831
11
14. Nevada
28-3
684
17
15. Kansas St.
24-7
680
18
16. Virginia Tech
23-7
625
15
17. Kansas
23-8
602
13
18. Buffalo
28-3
539
19
19. Wisconsin
22-9
466
21
20. Wofford
28-4
387
22
21. Maryland
22-9
319
24
22. Auburn
22-9
268
—
23. Marquette
23-8
109
16
24. Cincinnati
25-6
108
20
25. Villanova
22-9
80
23
Others receiving votes: UCF 62, VCU 53, Mississippi St. 37, Utah St. 34, New Mexico St. 16, Louisville 11, Murray St. 11, Iowa St. 8, Temple 4, Clemson 3, Liberty 1.
