What role each Cat could play in Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament run

With several returning players, a proven graduate transfer and a heralded freshman class, expectations were about as high as its gets for the 2018-19 Kentucky Wildcats. Some preseason predictions ranked them No. 1 in the country.
That bubble burst right out of the gate with a 118-84 thumping from Duke. Expectations and hope turned to worries and concerns. Even with an 8-2 record in the early going, the Cats seemed to lack identity and fire. Sophomore Quade Green transferred and Big Blue Nation was about to panic.
Things started to change with Kentucky’s impressive 80-72 win over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic, and a 71-58 victory at archrival Louisville.
Suddenly, the pieces began to fit. Players discovered roles. Kentucky became a balanced team with a handful of offensive weapons. An elite defense began to show itself. Freshmen started to grow up.
There were bumps along the way, but the Cats moved back into the national picture, ending the regular season ranked No. 4 in the country.
Coach John Calipari hopes the best is yet to come. If that does happen, this team could finish the year in the same place some had them at the start.
At the top.
As we saw during Kentucky’s resurgence, roles matter. Here is how UK will line up when the NCAA Tournament tips off this week:
Jemarl Baker
Class: Freshman
Position: Guard
Height, weight: 6-4, 192
Key stats: 8.3 mpg, 2.0 ppg, .289 3FG pct.
About Baker: He sat out last season and the first eight games this season with knee problems. After that he played in every game, giving the regulars a break. Known as a shooter, he struggled at times shooting three-pointers but his overall game has been solid.
Tourney role: Play defense and error-free off the bench to give starters a breather. Could be a big bonus if he finds outside shooting range.
Ashton Hagans
Class: Freshman
Position: Guard
Height, weight: 6-3,192
Key stats: 7.7 ppg, 4.5 apg, 58 steals
About Hagans: His eight steals against North Carolina elevated his game nationally while his ball-hawking and play-making triggered the team’s emergence. His outside shot improved, hitting seven of his last 13 regular-season three-pointers. He sets the defensive tempo but needs to be more consistent away from the ball.
Tourney role: Set the tone with defensive swagger every game. Disrupt the opposing offense. Have high-assist, low-turnover numbers.
Tyler Herro
Class: Freshman
Position: Guard
Height, weight: 6-5, 195
Key stats: 14.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 36 steals, .940 FT pct., .373 3FG pct.
About Herro: One of the nation’s top freshmen, he buried the “strictly a shooter” label early. Deceptively strong finishing at the rim with either hand. Adept at driving into the defense and hitting mid-range shots. UK is 9-0 when he makes at least three treys. One of the nation’s best free throw shooters, he made 60 of 61 after the North Carolina game.
Tourney role: Continue to prove he loves the big moment. Don’t get too hyped. Find the ball when the opponent has to foul.
Keldon Johnson
Class: Freshman
Position: Guard
Height, weight: 6-6, 211
Key stats: 13.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, .388 3FG pct.
About Johnson: He might be the team’s most versatile player. SEC Freshman of the Year averaged 16.3 ppg and hit 52.3 percent from the field against eight ranked teams. High-energy guy who scores in a myriad of ways going to the basket and is second on the team with 40 three-pointers. Had 17 rebounds against Auburn.
Tourney role: Stay aggressive but don’t rush. He has the ability to ignite runs in a lot of different ways.
EJ Montgomery
Class: Freshman
Position: Forward
Height, weight: 6-10, 225
Key stats: 3.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 36 blocks, 6 starts
About Montgomery: He played in every game and averaged 15.1 minutes per game. Had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds against South Carolina. He filled in as a starter when Reid Travis was hurt. Long and athletic, he can make defensive switches and pick up smaller players. Keeps the ball alive on the boards.
Tourney role: Stay active, use his athletic ability and be strong when opponents get physical.
Immanuel Quickley
Class: Freshman
Position: Guard
Height, weight: 6-3, 185
Key stats: 5.5 ppg, .365 3FG pct., .828 FT pct., 7 starts
About Quickley: He opened the season as the starting point guard but his game actually improved when he started coming off the bench. He is not flashy but handles the ball well, can be effective defensively and can hit perimeter shots. Has also been clutch at the foul line.
Tourney role: His near 20 minutes a game are vital. Be steady on both ends and make open shots.
Nick Richards
Class: Sophomore
Position: Forward
Height, weight: 6-11, 240
Key stats: 4.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, team-best 45 blocks
About Richards: He started every game as a freshman but mostly was a key sub this season, complimenting Reid Travis. He is the team’s best rim protector and Calipari says he is a key to the team making a deep tournament run. Had 19 rebounds against Southern Illinois and five blocks against Kansas.
Tourney role: Protect the rim on defense and hit the boards. Change the game positively off the bench.
Reid Travis
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Height, weight: 6-8, 238
Key stats: 11.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg, .520 FG pct., .727 FT pct.
About Travis: He came to UK as a graduate transfer after three outstanding years at Stanford. He brought maturity, inside power and leadership. He can muscle opponents around on both ends. Averaged 14.8 ppg and 8.8 rpg against ranked opponents. A knee sprain slowed him late in the year, but he was effective upon his return during this weekend’s SEC Tournament.
Tourney role: Do the gritty work, set the tough screens, make all the little plays that can make a big difference.
PJ Washington
Class: Sophomore
Position: Forward
Height, weight: 6-8, 228
Key stats: 14.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, .515 FG pct., .419 3FG pct., 40 blocks
About Washington: After a strong first year, he returned to become one of the nation’s best forwards. Led team in scoring and rebounding. Always a strong post player, he added a three-point shot (31 made) and became a play-maker facing the basket with the ball from mid-range. That combination presents a matchup concern for any team.
Tourney role: Be the best player on the floor in every game. In every half. Be dominant. Stay out of foul trouble.
Rounding out the roster:
Brad Calipari: 6-0 junior guard (redshirt)
Jonny David: 6-2 senior guard
Zan Payne: 6-4 freshman guard/forward (redshirt)
