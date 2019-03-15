UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 73-55 SEC Tournament win over Alabama

By Josh Sullivan

March 15, 2019 09:06 PM

Kentucky’s EJ Montgomery stopped a shot against Alabama during the SEC Tournament quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Kentucky’s EJ Montgomery stopped a shot against Alabama during the SEC Tournament quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
The University of Kentucky took on Alabama in a Southeastern Conference Tournament men’s basketball game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Crimson Tide, 73-55.

Next up for Kentucky (27-5 overall) is an SEC Tournament semifinal game against either Tennessee or Mississippi State at about 3:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday in Nashville.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday night’s game:

Points: Tyler Herro, 20

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 12

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 6

Steals: Keldon Johnson, 3

Blocks: PJ Washington, 4

Turnovers: Tyler Herro, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

