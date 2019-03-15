Box score from Kentucky’s 73-55 SEC Tournament win over Alabama

The University of Kentucky took on Alabama in a Southeastern Conference Tournament men’s basketball game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Crimson Tide, 73-55.
Next up for Kentucky (27-5 overall) is an SEC Tournament semifinal game against either Tennessee or Mississippi State at about 3:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday in Nashville.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday night’s game:
Points: Tyler Herro, 20
Rebounds: PJ Washington, 12
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 6
Steals: Keldon Johnson, 3
Blocks: PJ Washington, 4
Turnovers: Tyler Herro, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
