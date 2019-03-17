UK gets a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s the Cats’ path to the Final Four.

The Kentucky Wildcats will start NCAA Tournament play on Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla., and Abilene Christian will be their first opponent.
UK was given the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region during the tournament selection show Sunday evening, meaning that — if they win their two games in Jacksonville this week — the next stop will be Kansas City, and a potential matchup with top-seeded North Carolina would await them there.
If the Cats defeat Abilene Christian on Thursday, they’ll play the winner of Wofford and Seton Hall on Saturday. The No. 3 seed on UK’s half of the Midwest Region is Houston, and the No. 6 seed is Iowa State.
In addition to No. 1 seed North Carolina, the top half of the Midwest Region includes No. 4 seed Kanasas, No. 5 seed Auburn and an 8-9 game that will pit Utah State against Washington.
Tip-off times and TV information for the Cats’ first round game will be announced later Sunday night.
Duke got the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, and the Blue Devils will be the top team in the East Region, located in Washington, D.C. A possible rematch of Duke and Kentucky wouldn’t take place until the national title game.
If the Cats make it out of the Midwest Region, they’ll play the winner of the South Region, which is led by No. 1 seed Virginia, No. 2 seed Tennessee, No. 3 seed Purdue and No. 4 seed Kansas State.
Louisville will be the No. 7 seed in the East Region, playing Minnesota — coached by Richard Pitino — in the first round Thursday in Des Moines.
This story will be updated.
