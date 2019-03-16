Box score from Kentucky’s 82-78 SEC Tournament loss to Tennessee

The University of Kentucky took on Tennessee in a Southeastern Conference Tournament men’s basketball game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday afternoon. The fourth-ranked Wildcats lost to the eighth-ranked Volunteers, 82-78.
Next up for Kentucky (27-6) is the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee moves on to play Auburn in Sunday’s SEC Tournament championship game.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: PJ Washington, 16
Rebounds: PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson, 6
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 12
Steals: Five players with one each
Blocks: PJ Washington, EJ Montgomery, 1
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
