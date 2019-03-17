2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, channel guide

This week’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule.
All times p.m. and Eastern.
Tuesday
6:40: Prairie View vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (TruTV)
About 9:10: Temple vs. Belmont (TruTV)
Wednesday
6:40: North Carolina Central vs. North Dakota State (TruTV)
About 9:10: St. John’s vs. Arizona State (TruTV)
Thursday
12:15: Louisville vs. Minnesota (CBS)
12:40: Yale vs. LSU (TruTV)
1:30: New Mexico State vs. Auburn (TNT)
2:00: Vermont vs. Florida State (TBS)
About 2:45: Bradley vs. Michigan State (CBS)
About 3:10: Temple or Belmont vs. Maryland (TruTV)
About 4:00: Northeastern vs. Kansas (TNT)
About 4:30: Murray State vs. Marquette (TBS)
6:50: Florida vs. Nevada (TNT)
7:10: Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian (CBS)
7:20: St. Mary’s vs. Villanova (TBS)
7:27: Gonzaga vs. Fairleigh Dickinson or Prairie View (TruTV)
About 9:20: Montana vs. Michigan (TNT)
About 9:40: Seton Hall vs. Wofford (CBS)
About 9:50: Old Dominion vs. Purdue (TBS)
About 9:57: Baylor vs. Syracuse (TruTV)
Friday
12:15: Iowa vs. Cincinnati (CBS)
12:40: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss (TruTV)
1:30: Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech (TNT)
2:00: UC Irvine vs. Kansas State (TBS)
About 2:45: Colgate vs. Tennessee (CBS)
About 3:10: Virginia vs. Gardner-Webb (TruTV)
About 4:00: Buffalo vs. Arizona State or St. John’s (TNT)
About 4:30: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (TBS)
6:50: Washington vs. Utah State (TNT)
7:10: Duke vs. North Carolina Central or North Dakota State (CBS)
7:20: Georgia State vs. Houston (TBS)
7:27: Mississippi State vs. Liberty (TruTV)
About 9:20: North Carolina vs. Iona (TNT)
About 9:40: UCF vs. VCU (CBS)
About 9:50: Ohio State vs. Iowa State (TBS)
About 9:57: Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech (TruTV)
Local channel guide
NCAA Tournament TV channels in Lexington:
CBS (WKYT): Spectrum 9 (912 HD), DirecTV 27, Dish 27
TBS: Spectrum 18 (939 HD), DirecTV 247, Dish 139
TNT: Spectrum 25 (925 HD), DirecTV 245, Dish 138
TruTV: Spectrum 48 (995 HD), DirecTV 246, Dish 242
Note: Times and TV channels for Saturday’s games will be assigned after Thursday’s games. Times and TV channels for Sunday’s games will be announced after Friday’s games.
