2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, channel guide

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 17, 2019 11:20 PM

Murray State sophomore Ja Morant’s moves make him top NBA Draft prospect

Temetrius “Ja” Morant is the best college basketball player in Kentucky. Morant can flat-out rock a rim. But it’s his vision and nose for the ball, paired with his hops, that positioned Morant to be the 1st point guard taken in the next NBA Draft.
This week’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule.

All times p.m. and Eastern.

Tuesday

6:40: Prairie View vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (TruTV)

About 9:10: Temple vs. Belmont (TruTV)

Wednesday

6:40: North Carolina Central vs. North Dakota State (TruTV)

About 9:10: St. John’s vs. Arizona State (TruTV)

Thursday

12:15: Louisville vs. Minnesota (CBS)

12:40: Yale vs. LSU (TruTV)

1:30: New Mexico State vs. Auburn (TNT)

2:00: Vermont vs. Florida State (TBS)

About 2:45: Bradley vs. Michigan State (CBS)

About 3:10: Temple or Belmont vs. Maryland (TruTV)

About 4:00: Northeastern vs. Kansas (TNT)

About 4:30: Murray State vs. Marquette (TBS)

6:50: Florida vs. Nevada (TNT)

7:10: Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian (CBS)

7:20: St. Mary’s vs. Villanova (TBS)

7:27: Gonzaga vs. Fairleigh Dickinson or Prairie View (TruTV)

About 9:20: Montana vs. Michigan (TNT)

About 9:40: Seton Hall vs. Wofford (CBS)

About 9:50: Old Dominion vs. Purdue (TBS)

About 9:57: Baylor vs. Syracuse (TruTV)

Friday

12:15: Iowa vs. Cincinnati (CBS)

12:40: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss (TruTV)

1:30: Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech (TNT)

2:00: UC Irvine vs. Kansas State (TBS)

About 2:45: Colgate vs. Tennessee (CBS)

About 3:10: Virginia vs. Gardner-Webb (TruTV)

About 4:00: Buffalo vs. Arizona State or St. John’s (TNT)

About 4:30: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (TBS)

6:50: Washington vs. Utah State (TNT)

7:10: Duke vs. North Carolina Central or North Dakota State (CBS)

7:20: Georgia State vs. Houston (TBS)

7:27: Mississippi State vs. Liberty (TruTV)

About 9:20: North Carolina vs. Iona (TNT)

About 9:40: UCF vs. VCU (CBS)

About 9:50: Ohio State vs. Iowa State (TBS)

About 9:57: Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech (TruTV)

Local channel guide

NCAA Tournament TV channels in Lexington:

CBS (WKYT): Spectrum 9 (912 HD), DirecTV 27, Dish 27

TBS: Spectrum 18 (939 HD), DirecTV 247, Dish 139

TNT: Spectrum 25 (925 HD), DirecTV 245, Dish 138

TruTV: Spectrum 48 (995 HD), DirecTV 246, Dish 242

Note: Times and TV channels for Saturday’s games will be assigned after Thursday’s games. Times and TV channels for Sunday’s games will be announced after Friday’s games.

