What romp? ‘Coach (Cal) thought we were struggling’ in NCAA opener

Kentucky dominated Abilene Christian on Thursday night. Or did the final score of 79-44 cleverly disguise a UK team that has much improvement to make?

“From our point of view, we thought we were struggling a little bit,” Nick Richards said after the game. “We picked it up in the second half.”

But, a reporter countered, Kentucky led 39-13 at halftime.

“Yeah,” Richards said, “but Coach thought we were struggling.”

UK Coach John Calipari’s penchant for never being satisfied no matter how his team plays was on display in the postgame news conference.

When a reporter asked Keldon Johnson how the Kentucky players remained motivated to keep the pressure on with such a big lead against Abilene Christian, Calipari broke in.

“Can I say something?” he said. “He didn’t keep the pressure on. He can tell why the rest of the guys did, but he didn’t …”

Johnson credited Calipari’s habit of never wavering in a demand for excellence as a factor in keeping Kentucky playing hard.

“Just knowing Coach Cal is going to stay on us regardless,” Johnson said. “Regardless of the score. If we’re up 20, 30 or even if it’s a close game. If we miss an assignment, he’s going to be all over us.”

Calipari seemed to find an opening for more coaching. Apparently he misheard Johnson because he said missed shots did not prompt his demands. Defensive breakdowns, failure to grab a rebound and turnovers did.

But Johnson did not say missed shots drew Calipari’s ire, the UK coach was told. Johnson said missed assignments did.

“Oh, you’re right,” Calipari said. “I thought he said missed a shot.”

Later in the UK locker room, a smile crossed Richards’ face when a reporter asked him to gauge the chances of Calipari saying the players were in a groove and could put their performances on cruise control.

“Zero,” Richards said. “Zero percent.”

EJ’s growth

Reid Travis spoke of the growth in EJ Montgomery’s game. Montgomery contributed three points and 11 rebounds to the victory.

“Just his confidence is the biggest thing …,” Travis said. “He finds ways to make aggressive basketball plays, and that’s the biggest growth. He affects he game in so many ways without necessarily plays being run for him.”

It was pointed out that PJ Washington (Kentucky’s leading scorer and rebounder) goes down, and UK can call on a former five-star recruit.

“We have a lot of talent,” Travis said. “That’s definitely unique about us. You have a lot of guys who can step in and fill roles. Something we pride ourselves on is guys are always ready to go.”

‘It means a lot’

Travis expressed gratitude for getting the belated chance to play in a NCAA Tournament.

“It means a lot,” he said. “This was a big reason why I came here. To play in the tournament. My No. 1 goal every year in college was to make the tournament. For it to come at the back end of my career is definitely a special moment. Kind of shows the ups and downs you go through in college, and it’s kind of nice to end it this way.”

Travis said he did not make a point of telling his younger teammates to appreciate the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m a big believer in you’ve got to kind of take your own path,” he said. “I don’t want to be in their ear too much.”

Promotional value

Abilene Christian, which officially became a Division I program last season, saw the game against Kentucky as a victory no matter what happened. The game served as a promotional tool for ACU.

“We couldn’t have got a better draw,” Coach Joe Golding said. “We’re playing the University of Kentucky. I mean, one of the most historic blue bloods, maybe the most historic blue-blood college basketball programs in the country. You’re playing five-star recruits. You’re playing a Hall of Fame coach (and) the best fan base in the country.

“So any time anybody the next 48 hours is going to talk about the University of Kentucky, they’re going to mention Abilene Christian.”

$1,000 bonus

Golding received a $1,000 bonus for guiding his team to a NCAA Tournament bid.

While a $1,000 bonus might seem like tip money by UK’s standards, the Abilene Christian coach welcomed the extra cash. He said he might use it to buy a new suit. He ripped the pants of his suit celebrating Abilene Christian’s victory in the Southland Conference Tournament finals. He wore the suit Thursday night, making sure to keep the coat on to hide the hole.

“I just found out I don’t get that until June 1st, I think,” Golding said of the bonus. “I heard somebody was going to start a GoFundMe page. I would appreciate it, any help I can get.”

After the game a reporter said the GoFundMe page had raised almost a thousand dollars.

‘What’s up, Cal?’

In the final seconds of Kentucky’s victory, Abilene Christian sophomore Paul Hiepler had a casual exchange with Calipari.

“What’s up, Cal?” Hiepler asked the UK coach.

To which, Calipari said he replied, “Where you from?”

Hiepler said he was from Malibu, Calif.

“I knew you weren’t from Texas,” Calipari said he told Hiepler with a laugh.