UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 79-44 NCAA Tournament win over Abilene Christian

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 21, 2019 09:11 PM

Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson (3) got to the rim against Abilene Christian’s Hayden Farquhar during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson (3) got to the rim against Abilene Christian’s Hayden Farquhar during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson (3) got to the rim against Abilene Christian’s Hayden Farquhar during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky took on Abilene Christian in an NCAA Tournament men’s basketball game at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday night. Kentucky, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, defeated No. 15 seed Abilene Christian, 79-44.

Next up for Kentucky (28-6) is an NCAA Tournament round-of-32 game against either Wofford or Seton Hall on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:

Points: Keldon Johnson, 25

Rebounds: EJ Montgomery, 11

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 4

Steals: Tyler Herro, 2

Blocks: Nick Richards, 1

Turnovers: Reid Travis, Nick Richards, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

  Comments  