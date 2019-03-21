Box score from Kentucky’s 79-44 NCAA Tournament win over Abilene Christian

The University of Kentucky took on Abilene Christian in an NCAA Tournament men’s basketball game at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday night. Kentucky, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, defeated No. 15 seed Abilene Christian, 79-44.
Next up for Kentucky (28-6) is an NCAA Tournament round-of-32 game against either Wofford or Seton Hall on Saturday in Jacksonville.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:
Points: Keldon Johnson, 25
Rebounds: EJ Montgomery, 11
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 4
Steals: Tyler Herro, 2
Blocks: Nick Richards, 1
Turnovers: Reid Travis, Nick Richards, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
