Kentucky’s PJ Washington in walking boot ahead of NCAA Tournament opener

An apparent injury to leading scorer PJ Washington had Big Blue Nation on red alert Tuesday afternoon.
A UK spokesman told the Herald-Leader and other media outlets that Washington has been in a walking boot for “precautionary reasons” since Sunday, and any further updates to his status would come Wednesday in Jacksonville, where the Cats begin NCAA Tournament play Thursday night.
UK is scheduled to have an open practice and media availability session Wednesday.
The No. 2 seed Wildcats take on No. 15 seed Abilene Christian at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament round of 64 in Jacksonville.
Washington leads Kentucky in scoring (14.8 ppg) and rebounding (7.5 rpg) this season.
