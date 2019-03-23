Box score from Kentucky’s 62-56 NCAA Tournament win over Wofford

The University of Kentucky took on Wofford in an NCAA Tournament men’s basketball game at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, defeated No. 7 seed Wofford, 62-56.
Next up for Kentucky (29-6) is an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against either Houston or Ohio State on Friday in Kansas City, Mo.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Reid Travis, 14
Rebounds: Reid Travis, 11
Assists: Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, 4
Steals: EJ Montgomery, 3
Blocks: Nick Richards, 1
Turnovers: Keldon Johnson, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
