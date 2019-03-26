What will Brad Calipari wear Friday? Well, now you can bet on it online.

It is a question that has driven some Kentucky fans to distraction, and now, apparently, you can bet on it.
What will Brad Calipari be wearing Friday night during Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament game against Houston?
Yes, online betting house Bovada.lv has odds up for three different scenarios of Brad Calipari outfits. Brad Calipari was the subject of one particular UK sports fan’s ire earlier this season on Kentucky Sports Radio when she called his game outfits a “disgrace.”
Bovada has three options to choose from each with an opposite option for “Any Other Outfit.”
“Turtleneck with Sports Jacket” offers 4-1 odds against “Any Other Outfit” at 1-6.
“White Suit” offers 6-1 against other outfit at 1-10.
“Suit With A Bolo Tie” also goes for 6-1 against other outfit at 1-10.
The slim odds of 1-10 only pay out $10 on a $100 bet, but, hey, that’s 10 percent.
Other prop bets on Bovada’s “College Specials” page include: 40-1 odds on if there will be a perfect bracket on the NCAA’s 2019 Bracket Challenge; An over/under on how many No. 1 seeds will make the Final Four; odds on who will win the tournament’s most outstanding player (PJ Washington is 30-1 and hasn’t played yet. Tyler Herro is also 30-1).
But you don’t have to bet to get in on the fun. Take our Herald-Leader poll below on what outfit you think Brad Calipari will wear Friday.
(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and you do not see the poll, please copy and past the original link into your preferred mobile browser. Sometimes Twitter does not load the poll correctly. You may also need to change the opening to the web address from AMP to WWW.)
